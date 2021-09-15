State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $44.25 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Corteva worth $44,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

