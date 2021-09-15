State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $45.12 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $45,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 113.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

