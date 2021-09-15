State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $45.30 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $45,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications stock opened at $356.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.95.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

