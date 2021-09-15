State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of V.F. worth $39,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in V.F. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

