State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $44.32 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,681,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,315,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Palantir Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion and a PE ratio of -22.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $16,061,519.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,832,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $657,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,065,127 shares of company stock worth $169,571,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.