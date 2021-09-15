State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,961 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $45,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after buying an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,578 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

