State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of The Kroger worth $44,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

