State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $43,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.