State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $33,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $296.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

