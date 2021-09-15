State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,623 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Corning worth $43,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

