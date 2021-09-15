State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,170 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $42,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $614.00 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.81 and its 200 day moving average is $621.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

