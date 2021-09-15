State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,332 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of AutoZone worth $45,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,563.77 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,593.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,477.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.