State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,433 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Atlassian worth $40,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $389.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.78. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $393.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.07, a PEG ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.