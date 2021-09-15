State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,404 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $42,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 99,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.15 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

