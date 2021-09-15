State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,360 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $44,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Shares of ZBH opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.66 and a 200 day moving average of $160.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

