State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of First Republic Bank worth $44,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

FRC opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.25. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.