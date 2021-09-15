Status 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.15 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $331.12 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00150260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00798229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.