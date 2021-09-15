Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SCS opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.54%.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

