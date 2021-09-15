Stellar (XLM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $522.99 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and approximately $522.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00075655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014906 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00560150 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,796 coins and its circulating supply is 23,694,466,713 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.