Step Finance Price Hits $1.14 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00182138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.05 or 0.99867001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.08 or 0.07107502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00868313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

