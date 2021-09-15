Step Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $17.93 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00074264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00125240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00186692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.60 or 0.07458525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,335.99 or 0.99738540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.00889493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.