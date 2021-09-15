Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Stericycle worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

