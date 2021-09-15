STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.