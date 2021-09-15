Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 350.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.88% of Sterling Bancorp worth $42,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:STL opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.