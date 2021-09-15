stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.50 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.50 billion and approximately $185.89 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,504.36 or 0.07299307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00177390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,052.64 or 1.00089823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00887848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.16 or 0.00893916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,284,068 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

