stETH (STETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00075882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00177271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.28 or 0.07336554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,250.62 or 1.00216567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.86 or 0.00886592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

