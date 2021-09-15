SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $590.00

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 579.80 ($7.58), with a volume of 16494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.51).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on SThree from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get SThree alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.69 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 442.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree Company Profile (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.