Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $$7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

