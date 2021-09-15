Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 15th (BABA, BK, ETSY, FTNT, IBEX, JD, MYTE, PANW, RDHL, REG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 15th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $210.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $69.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $670.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $34.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.