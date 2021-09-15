Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 15th (AA, ANIOY, CMC, CMPGY, DFH, KNX, LNXSF, MT, NUE, OUTKY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, September 15th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

