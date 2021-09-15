Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,144% compared to the average volume of 448 call options.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,770. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

