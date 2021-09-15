Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,051 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,144% compared to the average volume of 448 call options.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.
NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,770. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
