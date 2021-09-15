Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iClick Interactive Asia Group Put Options (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of 721% compared to the typical volume of 246 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $474.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.46. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

