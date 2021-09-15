Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,421 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 822% compared to the typical volume of 913 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 610,875 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $77.63. 54,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,361. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.