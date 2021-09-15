Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,162 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,307% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,149 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,222 shares of company stock worth $16,836,808. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Colfax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Colfax by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

