StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0346 on Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, StormX has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $345.73 million and approximately $21.41 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00146180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00842871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046815 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

