Stox Market Cap Tops $729,348.60 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Stox coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stox has a total market capitalization of $729,348.60 and approximately $14.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stox has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00329431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00147939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.32 or 0.00851762 BTC.

Stox Coin Profile

Stox is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,930,489 coins and its circulating supply is 50,536,096 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

