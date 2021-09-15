Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $130.72

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €130.72 ($153.79) and traded as high as €140.40 ($165.18). Stratec shares last traded at €140.00 ($164.71), with a volume of 4,746 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBS. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Stratec in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €130.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €119.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

