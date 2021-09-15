Streamr Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.86 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $97.11 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

