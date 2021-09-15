StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 28% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $596,986.49 and $153.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,729,851,813 coins and its circulating supply is 17,316,657,459 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

