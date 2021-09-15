Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $4,617.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.49 or 0.00808459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

