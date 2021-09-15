Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the August 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,493,000.00 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media and Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical and Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

