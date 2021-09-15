Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after buying an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period.

NYSE:SUM opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

