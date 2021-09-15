Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 658,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.40.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

