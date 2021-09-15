Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 5.2%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.72. 9,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,367,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,604. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

