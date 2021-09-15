Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Achieves $2.66 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.66 million and $54,138.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,075,809 coins and its circulating supply is 37,375,809 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

