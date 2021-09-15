Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 225.2% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

