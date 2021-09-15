Sun (New) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a market cap of $185.19 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075854 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00127236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00177317 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

