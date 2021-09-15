SUN (old) (SUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00075113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00125208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00179151 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

