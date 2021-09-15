SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00075113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00125208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00179151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.90 or 0.07393049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.55 or 0.99816261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.78 or 0.00908580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

