Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,505 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 200.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357,591 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3,783.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 312,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 304,039 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 50.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,637,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE:SU opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

